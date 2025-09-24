Taslima Nasrin advocates for secularism and women’s rights at SOA lecture

Eminent author and activist Dr Taslima Nasrin emphasised the need to separate state from religion to achieve true gender equality. Speaking at the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan lecture at SOA University on Tuesday, September 23, she stated that laws should be grounded in equality and human rights rather than religious doctrines that restrict women’s rights, reported The New Indian Express.

Personal struggle for freedom and equality

Dr Nasrin, a Bangladeshi writer and gynaecologist expelled from her country for her writings, shared her ongoing fight for human dignity and women’s equality. “Bangladesh expelled me. West Bengal, where I lived, expelled me. I have no home. I have no country. But I believe in freedom of expression and feel women must resist religious tyranny,” she told the packed auditorium, reaffirming her commitment to the cause.

Critique of religious influence on women

The author of acclaimed books Lajja and Dwikhandita argued that rigid religious interpretations are inherently anti-woman. She highlighted that religious influence in governance negatively impacts women across all communities, perpetuating systemic oppression.

Personal journey and rejection of tradition

Reflecting on her upbringing, Dr Nasrin shared, “I grew up in a home rich with literature and music. But when I reached the age of 12, I realised that I was an atheist and questioned the religious texts as I found women being oppressed through religion, culture, customs and tradition. We did not call it oppression, we called it tradition.” She urged unity to protect women’s rights and challenge such practices.

Feminism and secularism as universal values

Dr Nasrin clarified that feminism is not a Western concept but one rooted in her personal experiences. She emphasised the global relevance of secularism, stating, “Where the state is secular, women have hope. The conflict in the world is between two ideas, secularism and fundamentalism, rational logical thinking and irrational blind faith.”

The lecture was presided over by SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda. Dean (Students’ Welfare) Prof Jyoti Ranjan Das and Additional Dean (Student Affairs) of ITER Prof Renu Sharma also addressed the audience, underscoring the significance of the event.