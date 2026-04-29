Tamil Nadu govt school admissions cross 1.12 lakh, drive hit by MCC curbs

CHENNAI: A total of 1,12,711 students have enrolled in government and government-aided schools across Tamil Nadu so far for the 2026-27 academic year. Of these, 97,737 students have joined Class 1, 8,178 students in classes 2 to 8, and 6,796 in kindergarten.

The School Education Department has set a target of enrolling around five lakh students this year. The enrolment had stood at 4.3 lakh in the previous academic year.

Officials said the enrolment drive has been slow this year due to the deployment of government school teachers for election-related works. Outreach activities to boost admissions have also been limited with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in force.

“Teachers will be able to actively carry out enrolment drives only after the MCC is lifted. Admissions are expected to pick up thereafter,” a senior official said.

This year, the department had advanced the enrolment schedule from the 2024-25 academic year to compete with private schools, which usually begin admissions earlier.

TN has about eight lakh children in the five-year age group eligible for school enrolment each year. District-wise data on children aged five and above is used to support enrolment efforts. Meanwhile, those seeking admission under the 25% reservation quota of RTE Act in private schools can apply online via rte.tnschools.gov.in. Last date is May 18.