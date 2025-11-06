Tamil Nadu forms expert panels to overhaul school curriculum from 2027-28

The School Education Department on Wednesday, November 5, issued government orders for the formation of two committees, a high-level expert committee headed by the School Education Minister, and a curriculum design committee, to revamp the state’s school curriculum for the academic year 2027-28.

The curriculum design committee will be chaired by State Planning Commission member Sultan Ahmed Ismail, who is the former Head of the Department of Zoology, The New College.

The high-level expert committee includes the names of ISRO chief V Narayanan, and cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, among others.

Mandate of the curriculum design committee

According to the government order, the curriculum design committee will draft recommendations for a new curriculum framework and syllabus for school education based on the Tamil Nadu State Education Policy (SEP) 2025, and submit them to the high-level expert committee for approval.

The curriculum design committee will conduct a detailed study of the existing curriculum, syllabus, teaching methods, and assessment practices, with a focus on bridging the gap between learning objectives and outcomes. It will also hold consultations with teachers, students, and parents as part of this process, the order said.

Role of the high-level expert committee

The high-level expert committee will deliberate and finalise the recommendations for reforms in school education in line with the State Education Policy. The Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will serve as the member-secretary for both committees, which will have a three-year tenure.

Implementation timeline

According to the School Education Department, textbooks for the upcoming academic year have already gone to print. Therefore, the decisions of these committees on revamping the curriculum will come into effect from 2027-28.

Based on the principles of equal opportunity, social justice, and inclusive education, the Tamil Nadu State Education Policy 2025 emphasises the need to redesign the school curriculum to integrate key 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, creativity, numeracy, financial literacy, climate education, and health and safety awareness.