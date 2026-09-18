Kamarajar breakfast scheme to reach classes 6–8 from Sept 22

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch the extension of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to students of Classes 6 to 8 on September 22 in Chennai.



The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on Friday regarding the rollout of the expanded scheme in all government and government-aided schools.



The scheme, aimed at improving students' nutritional status and ensuring they come to school without hunger to focus fully on education, will now cover around 15.30 lakh students in 15,454 schools. An additional Rs 217.63 crore has been allocated for this expansion, taking the total allocation to Rs 724 crore.