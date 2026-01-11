Tamil Nadu Blinkit rider refuses to deliver rat poison, saves customer’s life

A Blinkit delivery partner in Tamil Nadu won the hearts of social media users after demonstrating remarkable presence of mind by refraining from delivering rat poison to a customer who had ordered it, potentially saving a life.
The young delivery partner, going by a report, received the order for three packets of rat poison late in the night.
He bought three packets of rat poison and went to the delivery address. After reaching the customer's location, and upon seeing the woman sobbing, he lied to the woman who ordered the rat poison, that he lost the packets on the way.
When he asked her whether she had ordered rat poison to die by suicide, she replied, "No bro"
He then told her that whatever issues she is facing, suicide is not a solution for that. After ensuring that he had convinced her, he posted a video on Instagram narrating the incident. He said only now he felt he has achieved something in life.
His video went viral in no time. Netizens praised the him for saving a life.
"good job bro , thank for making efforts and saving them," said a comment, "You're great bro," said another. "Not all heroes wear cape," praised another comment.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)