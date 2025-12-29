Taiwan must boost defence to deter China, says President Lai

Taipei: President William Lai stated that Taiwan must continue to increase the costs associated with aggression and enhance its own defence capabilities to deter China, emphasising that strength is essential for securing peace, as reported by the Taipei Times.

In response to assertions by US defence officials that Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the People's Liberation Army to be prepared for a Taiwan invasion by 2027, Lai highlighted the importance of Taiwan's response.

"If China targets 2027 as the year to be ready for an invasion of Taiwan, then our sole choice is to increase the difficulty for China to meet that expectation, ensuring Taiwan's safety," Lai remarked during an interview with Cheng Hung-yi, host of "History & Herstory," while discussing the likelihood of a Chinese attack on Taiwan and the urgency of the threat.

Lai noted that China's goal of annexing Taiwan has been a long-standing national policy, referencing historical conflicts such as the 1949 Battle of Guningtou and the 1958 Taiwan Strait Crisis.