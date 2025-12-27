Taiwan detects 13 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around its territory

Taipei: Taiwan on Saturday reported fresh Chinese military activity around the island, with multiple Chinese aircraft and naval vessels detected near its airspace and waters.



In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that 13 sorties of Chinese PLA aircraft and seven PLAN naval vessels were spotted operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time).



The ministry said that 12 of the 13 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).



"13 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 12 out of 13 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the ministry said.

