Syama Prasad Mookerjee's contributions to be included in educational curriculum from 2027: Suvendu

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said the state's Education Department will include in its curriculum chapters on the contributions of Syama Prasad Mookerjee from the next academic year.
The decision was taken at the first meeting of a special committee constituted to plan and implement programmes marking Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary.
"The Education Department will include a dedicated section on Syama Prasad Mookerjee in the curriculum from the next academic session. His contributions will be taught at the school and the university level," Adhikari said.
The state government will also publish a book on Mookerjee, as part of the programmes planned to mark his 125th birth anniversary, the CM said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.