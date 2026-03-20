‘Suraksha Sankalp Karyashala’ to accelerate district-level AIDS action

Rakesh Gupta, Additional Secretary and Director General, NACO, referring to the globally endorsed '95:95:95 targets', elaborated the vision that 95 per cent of all people living with HIV are aware of their status, 95 per cent of those diagnosed are on sustained Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART), and 95 per cent of those on treatment achieve viral suppression — thereby substantially reducing transmission and improving health outcomes.