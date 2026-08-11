Kejriwal backs protesting Jharkhand students, condemns violence

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday extended support to protesting students in Jharkhand and urged the state government to resolve their demands, saying that violence against students was "simply unacceptable".

"I support the demands of the protesting students in Jharkhand and appeal to the govt to resolve their issues immediately. Violence against students is simply unacceptable," Kejriwal said in a post on X (Twitter).



His remarks came amid protests by aspirants of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in examinations and the recruitment process.



A large number of students gathered near the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha as part of a march organised by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch. The protesters formed a human chain and marched towards the Assembly, seeking action on their demands.