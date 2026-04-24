Odisha to advance summer vacation as heat conditions intensify

Summer vacation for schools are usually announced in the fist week of May. However, the minister told mediapersons that a proposal to advance the summer vacation for schools and anganwadi centres have been submitted to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and a decision on the matter will be taken shortly.

"As the mercury level has soared past 44 degree Celsius in Jharsuguda and the whole state is boiling, we have proposed to prepone the summer vacation for schools," said Pujari.