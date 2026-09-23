Students' growth linked to nation's progress, says President Murmu

Vadodara: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged students to keep the interests of the nation and society paramount in their field of work, saying they would progress along with the country and society.
Addressing students at the 75th convocation of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda here, Murmu said education would be truly meaningful only when it benefits the country and society.
She said students should think beyond using their education for themselves and their families and consider how they could contribute to the larger good.
"If students keep the interests of the nation and society paramount in their field of work, then along with the country and society, they will also progress," Murmu said.
She said such progress would give them immense satisfaction and help them realise the meaningfulness of their education.
"If you are becoming an engineer, develop techniques that make people's lives better. If you are becoming a doctor, do not consider medicine merely a profession; consider it a service," she said.
"In service lies humanity and peace, and it brings satisfaction. While resources are needed to live, wealth is not everything; true satisfaction comes from serving others," she said.
The President said scientists should work on solutions to problems in the interest of humanity, while artists and writers should enrich society's sensitivity through their art and creations.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.