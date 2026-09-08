Satya Niketan rescue: Bhardwaj accuses MCD of ‘slow’ response



The AAP leader also criticised the Chief Minister’s visit to the site, suggesting it was more about optics than oversight.

“The Chief Minister's frequent visits with a massive entourage disrupt the work being done there. She should not view the site merely as an opportunity to shoot reels. Ashish Sood, the Minister for the Urban Development Department, which oversees the MCD, has not been seen since yesterday. He was certainly informed about the situation,” he alleged.

Echoing these sentiments, AAP MP Sanjay Singh highlighted the systemic failures that lead to such tragedies, specifically pointing to the lack of safe housing for students near Delhi University’s South Campus.

"The biggest issue is the lack of adequate hostel facilities near Delhi University's South Campus, forcing students to live in PGs. How are these operations allowed to continue in such dilapidated, unsafe buildings? We are seeing nothing but empty rhetoric from BJP leaders. But there is no clear roadmap or plan regarding concrete action," Singh told ANI.

The AAP MP further alleged that corruption and collusion were at the heart of the disaster.

"Some token action might be taken for the sake of appearances, but it seems like dying has become the fate of the common man under BJP rule. All this happens due to collusion, where everyone, from top to bottom, is involved in corruption," Singh added.



The collapse has brought renewed scrutiny on the safety and regulatory compliance of private PG accommodations in areas surrounding Delhi University, where a large number of students, including those from outside Delhi, live in rented accommodation.



Meanwhile, the Duty Magistrate of Patiala House on Monday Night remanded Mahesh Gupta to two days' police custody. His parents, Hariram Gupta and Urmila Gupta, have been remanded to judicial custody.

They were produced at the residence of the duty magistrate late at night.

They have been arrested in connection with the Satya Niketan Building collapse case in which seven people lost their lives after a five-storey building collapsed on September 6.