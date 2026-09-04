Young space fans, students witness GSLV-F17 launch at Sriharikota



Among those who reached Sriharikota was Anusha from Tamil Nadu, who said she was excited to witness the rocket launch and highlighted the importance of Earth observation capabilities.

“We are really excited to witness the rocket launch. We saw what happened in Nepal. For timely alerts, we need this satellite. Thanks to the scientists who worked on this,” Anusha said.



Students from different places have also gathered at the launch site, eager to watch the GSLV lift off. One student, K Prasanna, said he was particularly keen to witness the launch of the GSLV-F17 satellite and said students were proud to see the event live.

“I am eager to witness the launch of the GSLV-F17 satellite, and all the students are very proud to witness it live. We are thankful to the management for giving us the opportunity,” Prasanna said.



Dinesh, a teacher who was also present at Sriharikota, said the launch provided an opportunity for children from across the country to witness an important space mission.

“Today we’ve come to watch this launch. GSLV launch will be seen by children from all over the country. I hope the weather doesn’t play spoilsport,” he said.

