Students remember canteen owner who became a source of comfort

NEW DELHI: For hundreds of students, it was more than a canteen. It was a place where a warm meal cost Rs 70, where youngsters living away from home found comfort, and where a smiling “aunty” ensured no one went hungry.

On Saturday evening, that familiar space turned into a tragedy when a multi-storey building in Saidulajab, south Delhi, collapsed within seconds. According to relatives, Parvati Ojha, who ran the canteen, went back inside not to save herself but to warn students who were still eating.

In the aftermath, grieving students, shaken survivors and devastated relatives remembered a woman whose greatest concern was always the young people she served.