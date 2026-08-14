Students demand better food at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannauj

Kannauj: Students of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya here in Jalalabad on Thursday locked themselves inside their hostel rooms in protest against the alleged poor-quality food and administrative lapses, officials said
The protesting students, studying in classes 10, 11 and 12, were boycotting meals since Wednesday evening, alleging that substandard food was being served at the hostel mess for a long time.
The students said their complaints to the principal and other officials had not been taken seriously, prompting them to launch the protest.
Kannauj DM Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri visited the school late Thursday evening and interacted with the students.
The DM said the students' concerns had been heard and that he assured them that the administration stood with them. He said the students later had meals in the canteen.
Referring to the school officials, Agnihotri said the issues would be discussed and further action would be taken as required.
He said the chief secretary's office had issued directions to maintain regular communication with the students and address their concerns through dialogue.
The DM also said random checks would be conducted to monitor the quality of food being served in the canteen.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.