Students must become good human beings first: Tripura CM Manik Saha



Saha said that such things especially happened during the CPIM tenure.

"Their thinking is different, and they never accepted talented and legendary personalities. We have seen what they have said about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda, and others.

If such situations persist, then how can students get good results? There was no such environment for studies, which was restored after PM Modi came to power. Now, due to PM Modi, every country observes International Yoga Day and people are encouraged to know themselves through yoga.

This student age is vital as many get distracted, and even now many international conspiracies exist. We are concerned about drug addiction, which is destroying the youth. We are fighting against it. We must follow an honest path and encourage others to follow the same. We must work for the people, love our country, and engage ourselves in social service," he said.