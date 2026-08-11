Students adopt AI faster than schools can adapt: Report

New Delhi: Students are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) tools faster than schools are adapting their teaching methods, creating a growing gap between classroom learning and the skills students may need in the workplace, according to a report by IvySchool.ai.



The report said generative AI (GenAI) is increasingly being used by students to make learning more efficient, while education systems continue to rely heavily on standardised testing, repetition and memorisation.



While these methods remain important, the report said greater focus is needed on skills such as creativity, problem-solving and critical thinking.

According to the report, students are entering a workplace where problems are often not clearly defined and may not have a single correct answer. It said students need to learn how to ask the right questions, develop ideas, test them, identify failures and continue improving them.

Bob Chopra, CEO of IvySchool.ai, said students are increasingly willing to learn with AI, but schools need to focus on teaching them how to create and build with the technology.

"Students are showing their eagerness to learn with AI. An exponential number of students are adopting generative AI (genAI) to make the learning process more efficient. However, the important lesson here is not that students are able to consume AI, but create and build with it," Chopra said.

He added, "A big shift is needed in today's schools to prepare the next generation for solving tomorrow's challenges."