Student suicide triggers outrage in Andhra's RGUKT; Director suspends eight seniors

SRIKAKULAM: The suicide of Prattipati Srujan, a third year student, sparked severe outrage at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Srikakulam campus, in SM Puram of Etcherla mandal on Thursday.

Hundreds of students staged a dharna demanding that RGUKT authorities take stern action against the culprits behind Srujan’s suicide.

They alleged that Srujan resorted to the extreme step after eight fourth year students thrashed him on Tuesday night.