Student suicide triggers outrage in Andhra's RGUKT; Director suspends eight seniors

SRIKAKULAM: The suicide of Prattipati Srujan, a third year student, sparked severe outrage at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Srikakulam campus, in SM Puram of Etcherla mandal on Thursday.
Hundreds of students staged a dharna demanding that RGUKT authorities take stern action against the culprits behind Srujan’s suicide.
They alleged that Srujan resorted to the extreme step after eight fourth year students thrashed him on Tuesday night.
RGUKT Director Dhana Balaji issued orders suspending the eight accused students, and set up an internal committee to probe the suicide.
Mild tension prevailed on the campus when police detained the accused students.
Srikakulam DSP Vivekananda and JR Puram CI Avataram rushed to the campus, and assured the students of a detailed probe into Srujan’s suicide.
Srujan of Guntur, who was studying third year (EEE stream) at RGUKT, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on Wednesday morning. Based on information from the hostel authorities, Etcherla police rushed to the spot, removed the body, and informed his parents.
Srujan’s family members maintained that he was not a coward to commit suicide, and alleged that he was brutally murdered by his seniors.
The students also alleged that Srujan was tortured by the eight students as he was closely associated with a girl, who is said to be maintaining a sisterly relationship with him.
Eight students booked over student’s death
Speaking to the media, the RGUKT Director said there were no major allegations against the eight accused students earlier.
He made it clear that Srujan had never informed them about the harassment by his seniors.
CI Avataram said the police had registered a case against the eight students under various sections of suicide abetment. After the conduct of post-mortem, the body was handed over to his family members.
The situation on the RGUKT campus is under control, the CI added.