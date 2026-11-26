The protesters carried posters and banners with slogans such as "if you have to ban 13 crore people from voting to win your state election", "take SIR back, issue old voter lists" and "Gyanesh is murdering democracy".

Calling for the protection of democratic rights, the protesters demanded that Jantar Mantar be notified as an official protest site, while raising slogans of "cancel SIR" and "save Constitution".

The NSUI organised a Constitution Protection March at the University of Delhi, where participants raised slogans such as "fight NSUI" and "long live Baba Saheb Ambedkar".