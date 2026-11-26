New Delhi: Student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), held marches in Delhi on Constitution Day on Thursday, raising concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The SFI organised the march at Mandir Marg, protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR exercise and demanding its withdrawal.
The protesters carried posters and banners with slogans such as "if you have to ban 13 crore people from voting to win your state election", "take SIR back, issue old voter lists" and "Gyanesh is murdering democracy".
Calling for the protection of democratic rights, the protesters demanded that Jantar Mantar be notified as an official protest site, while raising slogans of "cancel SIR" and "save Constitution".
The NSUI organised a Constitution Protection March at the University of Delhi, where participants raised slogans such as "fight NSUI" and "long live Baba Saheb Ambedkar".
NSUI members also carried a large picture of the Constitution during the march.
India observes Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, every year on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.