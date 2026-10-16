Student dies after jumping from 6th floor in B'luru's GITAM University; police probe underway

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old BTech student died after allegedly suspiciously jumping from the sixth floor of a building at GITAM University in Nagadevanahalli village in Bengaluru Rural district, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Varshitha, a native of Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh. She had reportedly been staying in the university hostel for the past six years and had been pursuing the B.Tech course for the last three years.

According to preliminary information, Varshitha allegedly went to the sixth floor of the building and jumped from there on Thursday night. Although depression is suspected to have been a possible reason for her death, several questions have arisen over the circumstances surrounding the incident.