Student dies after coming into contact with high-tension wire in UP school

Ballia: A Class 4 student died after coming into contact with a high-tension electricity wire at a government primary school in Ballia district, triggering protests by villagers, officials said on Tuesday.

Police have arrested the acting principal, the assistant teacher and the shiksha mitra (contractual instructor) in connection with the incident.

District Basic Education Officer Manish Kumar Singh said acting Principal Vijay Shankar and assistant teacher Anil Kumar were suspended late Monday night for negligence and dereliction of duty.

The process to terminate the services of shiksha mitra Deep Chandra Ram has also been initiated.