Student among four killed as bus overturns in Punjab

Chandigarh: A bus overturned in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on Monday, leaving four people, including a student, dead and 17 injured, police said.
The bus was en route from Manali to Amritsar when the accident occurred after the driver apparently lost control over the vehicle, a police official from the district said.
The bus was carrying around 40 passengers and several of them were students, Pargat Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar Banga police station in the district said.
"Four people, including a student of a private university, were killed in the accident and 17 others are injured. Two to three injured have been referred to a hospital in Ludhiana," the SHO said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.