Strict action against agencies duping people with foreign job, education offers: Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said strict action would be taken by the police against agencies and individuals allegedly duping people by promising jobs and educational opportunities abroad.
Speaking to reporters here, Chennithala said the police have been receiving frequent complaints about such fraud and that they could no longer be tolerated.
He said several young job seekers and others have paid money to agencies but have failed to get the promised jobs and have been subsequently cheated.
"It has become a routine business for certain agencies to dupe poor young job seekers and others without any principles," he said.
Chennithala said agencies and individuals involved in such fraudulent activities are under police surveillance and he has directed the State Police Chief to take strict action.
He said the fraud was not limited to job offers, with complaints also being received against those promising college admissions and medical studies abroad.
"There are several individuals and institutions that have turned this into a daily trade. I would like to say that strict legal action will be taken against them," he said.
Recently, police arrested the CEO of an immigration firm that duped several people in Kochi, promising jobs in European countries.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.