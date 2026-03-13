Stress, screen time fuel rise in sleep problems in cities, say Doctors

Prolonged exposure to screens late at night is a major factor affecting sleep quality, said Ravichandra MRK, Clinical Lead of Sleep Medicine at Narayana Health. Blue light from televisions, smartphones and laptops suppresses melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep, thereby disrupting the body’s circadian rhythm and delaying sleep onset.

Binge-watching on OTT platforms and constant scrolling on social media also keep the brain in a state of stimulation, making it difficult to fall asleep.

Doctors say many patients approach them with symptoms such as headaches, fatigue and poor concentration, which are often linked to inadequate sleep.