State-level seminar to chart vision for Kerala’s animal husbandry sector

KOLLAM: The state government will organise a seminar to chart a roadmap for Kerala’s animal husbandry sector for the year 2031.

The event will feature paper presentations on key areas such as dairy production, meat and egg production.

Currently, the animal husbandry and dairy development sector contributes to about 29 per cent of the state’s domestic income.

Kerala produces around 27 lakh tonnes of milk annually, against a requirement of 35 lakh tonnes.

The meat production sector remains largely unorganised and of the annual demand of 11 lakh tonnes, only 7 lakh tonnes are produced within the state.