Staff shortage plagues Telangana minority residential schools

HYDERABAD: Serious concerns have once again surfaced over the functioning of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) with most of them reportedly operating without adequate wardens, regular teachers, junior lecturers, counsellors, record assistants, cooks and other essential staff, leading to multiple safety and welfare concerns, including food poisoning and snakebite cases.

Information obtained through the Right to Information Act reveals that more than 2,669 teaching and non-teaching posts are lying vacant across 205 institutions in the state.

According to the RTI data, vacancies include 72 principal posts, a large number of junior lecturer positions in subjects such as Zoology, Urdu, Telugu, Physics and Mathematics, along with posts in vocational courses. Several school-level teaching posts in Bio-Science, English and Telugu also remain unfilled. In addition, 82 physical directors, 69 women physical teachers, 19 staff nurses, 12 typists, 75 contingent staff and 30 cooks are among the posts lying vacant. Key positions such as wardens, librarians and staff nurses have remained unfilled at several institutions for the past three years.