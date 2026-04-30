Staff shortage hits schools in Odisha’s Kalahandi district

BHAWANIPATNA: Educational institutions in Kalahandi district are facing a massive staff crisis with a large number of teaching and administrative posts lying vacant across primary and upper primary schools.

The shortage of headmasters and trained graduate teachers in both science and arts streams has raised concerns over the functioning of schools, particularly in remote areas.

According to available data, out of 826 sanctioned posts of level-4 headmasters in Primary schools, 242 remain vacant. Similarly, 284 of the 665 sanctioned headmaster posts in upper primary schools are lying vacant. This indicates that nearly 57 per cent of upper primary schools in the district are functioning without a permanent headmaster.