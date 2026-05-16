St Stephen’s-DU row over principal appointment reignites autonomy debate on campus

NEW DELHI: The long-standing friction between St Stephen’s College and the University of Delhi has once again erupted into public view, now over the appointment of Professor Susan Elias as the college’s new principal.
While the dispute is rooted in legal and administrative questions, students and faculty believe that the repeated clashes are beginning to shape the everyday campus life.
On May 12, St Stephen’s announced the appointment of Professor Susan Elias as its first woman principal in the institution’s 145-year history. However, shortly after the announcement, Delhi University asked the college not to proceed with the appointment, alleging that the selection committee had been constituted in violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.
The disagreement is only the recent chapter in a deteriorating relationship between the two institutions.
Over the last four years, St Stephen’s and DU have repeatedly clashed over admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), interview weightage for Christian minority students, seat allocation, supernumerary quotas, postgraduate admissions and questions of governance.
For many students, the constitutional and legal battle feels distant compared to the practical consequences of the college’s autonomy.
Compared to several other colleges under Delhi University, studying at Stephen’s comes at a higher cost, a fact that students say complicates the institution’s claim of exceptional autonomy.
“Autonomy shouldn’t mean exclusivity. Sometimes it feels like Stephen’s uses its status to justify higher fees, but still wants the benefits of being part of DU,” said a second-year undergraduate student.
“It often feels like the college presents itself as a victim of administrative interference. However, many students believe their own policies and decisions deserve equal scrutiny,” said another student.
Faculty members and former teachers have also voiced concern over the current impasse. Retired professor from Stephen’s and education activist Nandita Narain criticised the manner in which the principal’s appointment process was conducted.
“Since the former principal’s term that ended on February 20, 2026, no governing body meeting has taken place. Who were the Supreme Council members? Nobody knows. It was held secretively,” she added.
She further alleged procedural lapses in the appointment process and added that the college should rectify the mistakes quickly and ensure that Elias takes charge as principal from June 1.
“We were all happy to hear about the appointment of the first woman principal. The college should now follow proper procedure and make it happen,” said Narain.
This story is reported by Ifrah Mufti