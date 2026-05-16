St Stephen’s-DU row over principal appointment reignites autonomy debate on campus

NEW DELHI: The long-standing friction between St Stephen’s College and the University of Delhi has once again erupted into public view, now over the appointment of Professor Susan Elias as the college’s new principal.

While the dispute is rooted in legal and administrative questions, students and faculty believe that the repeated clashes are beginning to shape the everyday campus life.

On May 12, St Stephen’s announced the appointment of Professor Susan Elias as its first woman principal in the institution’s 145-year history. However, shortly after the announcement, Delhi University asked the college not to proceed with the appointment, alleging that the selection committee had been constituted in violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.