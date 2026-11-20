The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key and candidates' response sheets for the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2026 Paper 1. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based examination can access the documents through the Commission's official website, , using their registration number and password.
The answer key was released on November 19, and the objection window will remain open until November 22, 2026, at 6 pm.
The examination was conducted between November 2 and 6 for five papers: Civil and Structural Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Information Technology, and Physics, excluding Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.
How to download the SSC JE answer key 2026?
Candidates can follow these steps to access their provisional answer keys and response sheets:
Visit the official SSC website, .
Navigate to the 'Answer Key' section or the candidate login portal.
Find the notification titled 'Junior Engineer Examination, 2026: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates' Response Sheets'.
Open the answer key link.
Log in using the registration number and password.
View the recorded responses against the tentative answer key.
Download and save the response sheet for future reference.
How to raise objections against the SSC JE answer key?
According to the SSC's official notification, candidates can submit challenges against the provisional answer key online between November 19, 6 pm, and November 22, 6 pm.
A fee of Rs 50 is applicable for each question or answer challenged. The Commission will not accept representations submitted after the deadline or through modes other than its online challenge portal.
Candidates can challenge questions only in the medium or language in which they appeared for the examination. The Commission has also clarified that the order of questions and options displayed in the challenge module may differ from the sequence in the actual examination. However, candidates' recorded responses will be accurately reflected.
The response sheets and tentative answer keys will not remain accessible after the objection window closes. The Commission will examine the challenges received within the stipulated period before preparing the final answer key.
The tentative answer key for Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering will be released separately after the examination for that paper is conducted.