The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key and candidates' response sheets for the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2026 Paper 1. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based examination can access the documents through the Commission's official website, ssc.gov.in , using their registration number and password.

The answer key was released on November 19, and the objection window will remain open until November 22, 2026, at 6 pm.

The examination was conducted between November 2 and 6 for five papers: Civil and Structural Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Information Technology, and Physics, excluding Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.