SRM University announces major push in AI, quantum, clean energy tech

The collaboration promotes cutting-edge AI education with innovative technology solutions in all disciplines and courses for every field, he said.

“To address the emerging demands for building a quantum-ready workforce, the university will launch a Quantum Institute that focuses on developing quantum science and technology. The institute aims to advance quantum computing and other fields through research, education, and collaboration. The university will also establish a Quantum Reference Centre and a Quantum Computer in collaboration with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to make quantum tools and knowledge available to a wider community,” Satish explained.

With Amaravati declared as a Green Hydrogen Valley, SRM AP will launch an Energy Institute dedicated to advancing future-ready energy solutions.