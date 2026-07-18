Specialist care takes a hit as NEET-SS counselling remains pending

HYDERABAD: Government hospitals across Telangana are grappling with a shortage of super-speciality doctors, raising concerns over patient care in tertiary healthcare institutions. Doctors said vacancies in departments such as cardiology, neurology, nephrology, gastroenterology, oncology and neurosurgery have increased the workload on existing doctors and affected the delivery of specialised services.

The shortage has been due to the prolonged delay in NEET Super Speciality (NEET-SS 2025) counselling, according to resident doctors. The second round of counselling has remained stalled for nearly three months following a legal dispute over vacant super-speciality seats in Tamil Nadu.

According to data shared by several doctors’ associations, Telangana has approximately 480 of the country’s 7,579 NEET-SS seats, with nearly 700 aspirants from the state awaiting counselling. At Gandhi Medical College, for instance, only 15 of the 28 super-speciality seats allotted in the first round have reportedly been filled, while the remaining seats are expected to be occupied after subsequent rounds of counselling.

Similar vacancies have been reported at Osmania Medical College and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), doctors said, adding that the delay has affected the availability of resident doctors in key departments.

Dr G Srinivas, Member of the Telangana Medical Council, said nearly half of the super-speciality seats in government hospitals remain vacant due to the counselling delay. Of the approximately 480 super-speciality seats in the state, only around 50% have been filled, leaving the remaining seats vacant. He said departments including cardiology, nephrology, gastroenterology, surgical gastroenterology, surgical oncology and other super-speciality disciplines are facing an acute shortage of resident doctors.

The shortage has increased the workload on existing doctors and could affect specialist treatment, emergency services and academic activities in teaching hospitals.

Dr Srinivas urged the Centre, the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to expedite the counselling process. Referring to the legal dispute that has stalled the second round, he said authorities should take immediate steps to resolve the issue and ensure vacant seats are filled without further delay.

Echoing similar concerns, Dr Kiran Madhala, Secretary General of the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association, said, “Delayed admissions mean fewer doctors are available to handle the growing patient load, placing immense pressure on the existing workforce.”