Special TG TET 2026 for In-Service Teachers: Application form to open shortly

HYDERABAD: Department of School Education Telangana will conduct the Special TG TET 2026 exam for the In-Service Teachers from September 9 to 11. The official notification for the same was released on July 21, and the online registraion process is set to begin today, July 22.

As per the Supreme Court order, all the in-service teachers must mandatorily clear the TET exam by 2028. Therefore, Telangana Government is ensuring to give maximum opportunity to teachers for by conducting the special TET exam.

TG TET 2026 for In-Service Teachers: Important dates

Here is the detailed schedule of special TET exam -

Opening of application form: July 22, 2026

Last date to register: July 29, 2026

Release of hall tickets: August 31, 2026

Exam date: September 7 to 11, 2026

Results announcement date: September 28 or 30, 2026

Department of School Education conducted the June session of TG TET exam from June 16 to 22, and the results were declared on July 13. As more in-service teachers are still yet to clear the TET exam, the government decided to provide another opportunity through the special TET exam.

The mode of special TET exam shall be computer-based. Primary school teachers must register for Paper 1 (SGT) and high school teachers must register for Paper 2 (SA). In the Paper 2, Science & Mathematics and Social Studies are two combinations out of which an applicant can choose one subject to their B.Ed methodology.

In order to clear the exam, General category candidates must score 60% of marks, 50% for BC and 40% for SC/ ST categories. The exam is conducted for 150 marks. Each question carries 1 mark and there is no negative marking.

In-service teachers are advised to use this opportunity and clear the exam considering the 2028 deadline by Supreme Court.