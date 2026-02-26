South Central Railway introduces ‘Rail Parcel App’ to streamline parcel services

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway on Wednesday launched the pilot project 'Rail Parcel App, a first-of-its-kind initiative on Indian Railways aimed at providing seamless door-to-door parcel booking and delivery service for customers at Rail Nilayam in Hyderabad.



During the launch, the General Manager of the South Central Railway (SCR), Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, expressed pride that the Railway Board had chosen the zone for this pilot project. He attributed the success to his teams and industry partners, noting they had risen to the challenge and delivered the project in record time.



"I think it is a matter of great pride for us for South Central Railway that the Railway Board has chosen us for this pilot project and all credit goes to our teams and offcourse, our industry partners who have risen to this challenge and delivered in record time," said Srivastava.