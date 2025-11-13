Solar storms bring northern lights to unexpected places, delay NASA mission

Colourful auroras stretched far beyond their usual Arctic bounds this week, painting skies over Europe and the United States in vivid hues after a surge of solar activity, The Associated Press reported.

Space weather forecasters confirmed that storms had reached severe levels, producing northern lights as far south as Texas, Colorado, and Kansas, while parts of Hungary and the United Kingdom also witnessed rare night-time displays. According to Shawn Dahl from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the storms disrupted GPS signals and briefly affected segments of the power grid.

As AP noted, the heightened solar activity also forced NASA to postpone the launch of Blue Origin’s new rocket, which was set to carry twin Mars orbiters. The agency said conditions must stabilise before liftoff.

The sun recently emitted several coronal mass ejections — vast bursts of charged particles — two of which have already reached Earth. Forecasters expect another to arrive soon, potentially the strongest of the series. How far south the lights appear depends on how this wave interacts with Earth’s magnetic field.

The sun is currently in the most active stage of its 11-year cycle, a phase marked by magnetic pole reversals that twist and intensify solar fields. This turbulence produces more frequent geomagnetic storms, like those that lit up skies across Germany, the UK, and New England last year.

Scientists warn that while such storms can create stunning auroras, they also pose risks to satellites, aviation systems, and the power grid. Severe events in history have even sparked fires in telegraph lines and detonated magnetic mines.

NOAA advises stargazers to check its Space Weather Prediction Center for aurora forecasts and to seek dark, cloud-free spots away from city lights for the best view.