Smartphones triggering wrist, neck pain among youngsters, say experts

NEW DELHI: As smartphone use surges, experts warn it is harming young adults’ physical health, with rising cases of nerve compression and hand dysfunction. Doctors report people in their early 20s experiencing tingling, numbness, wrist pain, weak grip strength and neck discomfort—conditions once common in older age groups. These issues are especially seen among students and early-career professionals spending long hours on devices without breaks or ergonomic support.

Dr Simon Thomas of Max Super Speciality Hospital said the concern is both the rise in cases and the younger age affected. He noted prolonged screen exposure, often 8–10 hours daily, combined with poor posture, puts sustained pressure on nerves and joints, potentially leading to early-onset musculoskeletal and nerve disorders.