Smartphones triggering wrist, neck pain among youngsters, say experts

NEW DELHI: As smartphone use surges, experts warn it is harming young adults’ physical health, with rising cases of nerve compression and hand dysfunction. Doctors report people in their early 20s experiencing tingling, numbness, wrist pain, weak grip strength and neck discomfort—conditions once common in older age groups. These issues are especially seen among students and early-career professionals spending long hours on devices without breaks or ergonomic support.
Dr Simon Thomas of Max Super Speciality Hospital said the concern is both the rise in cases and the younger age affected. He noted prolonged screen exposure, often 8–10 hours daily, combined with poor posture, puts sustained pressure on nerves and joints, potentially leading to early-onset musculoskeletal and nerve disorders.
A survey by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation found over 95% of people aged 15–29 with mobile phones own smartphones, rising to nearly 98% in urban areas. Experts say this widespread use is linked to early-stage Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and cervical nerve compression.
Dr Arvind Mehra of Paras Health said many young patients report persistent numbness, hand weakness and radiating neck pain, often ignored for months. He warned mild discomfort can progress to nerve compression if untreated. Dr Nikhil Valsangkar of Sarvodaya Hospital said symptoms like tingling or wrist pain should not be normalised, as they signal nerve stress.
Experts stress early diagnosis, posture correction and reduced screen time. Simple measures—ergonomic setups, regular breaks and limiting non-essential use—can prevent long-term complications and protect overall quality of life.
Conditions preventable with timely intervention
Experts emphasise that these conditions are preventable with timely intervention and simple lifestyle changes. Simple steps would reduce the risk: maintaining proper posture, ensuring ergonomic workstations, taking regular breaks, and moderating non-essential screen time.
This story is reported by Kavita Bajeli-Datt.