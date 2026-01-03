Slow erosion of education as social leveller in Karnataka

In any ideal democratic context, education is the foundational social leveller enabling all citizens to overcome their disadvantages.

But, over the years, Karnataka’s education system has decelerated, losing even its minimal structures of inclusiveness and has become an exclusive system that denies equality of quality education and life opportunities for all.

The school education system, which in pockets had excellent government schools, has largely collapsed with the state permitting the growth of a large variety of private schools.

The government school is no longer that key public institution that enabled a village’s children to shed their caste and class backgrounds and helped meld children together as citizens with shared values and friendship.