Six students drown during Ganesh idol immersion in Telangana

Hyderabad: Six students drowned in a lake during the immersion of Ganesh idol in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Wednesday, police said.
The tragic incident occurred in Peddakanjerla village under Patancheru Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate.
The youth aged between 17 and 22 years accidentally fell into Neredu Cheruvu and drowned while immersing Ganesh idol.
Locals pulled out the youth and shifted them to a hospital, but doctors declared them brought dead.
The deceased have been identified as Narasimha (21), Teja (17), Sidhartha (17), Ganesh (18), Sumanth Reddy (17) and Uday Kiran (22).
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed deep shock over the death of six students who had gone for the Vinayaka immersion.
He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and directed the district administration to provide support to the affected families.
He also instructed officials to take appropriate precautions during the Ganesh immersion.
Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Seethakka, expressed deep shock over the incident.
She expressed her anguish over the tragic loss of six young lives during the festive season. She conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and assured them that the government would stand by them during this difficult time.
To gather full details regarding the incident, Minister Seethakka spoke with the Sangareddy District Collector over the phone and inquired about the situation. She sought information on the circumstances leading to the accident, the relief operations undertaken, and the assistance being provided to the affected families.
The minister also spoke with the Secretary of the Women and Child Welfare Department, Shruti Ojha, to obtain details about the incident. She directed officials to coordinate efforts in providing necessary assistance to the affected families and implementing measures to ensure children's safety.
Minister Seethakka advised officials to remain extra vigilant regarding the safety of children. She specifically ordered that adequate precautions be taken to prevent children from approaching dangerous water bodies in areas where immersion ceremonies take place and directed the strict implementation of necessary safety measures.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.