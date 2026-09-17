Six students drown during Ganesh idol immersion in Telangana

Hyderabad: Six students drowned in a lake during the immersion of Ganesh idol in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Wednesday, police said.

The tragic incident occurred in Peddakanjerla village under Patancheru Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

The youth aged between 17 and 22 years accidentally fell into Neredu Cheruvu and drowned while immersing Ganesh idol.