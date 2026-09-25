Youth Congress leads nationwide marches, demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over SIR row

New Delhi (ANI): The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday marched from Raisina Road to Jantar Mantar in the national capital, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, as Congress protests against the Election Commission intensified across several states.

The protest was part of the Congress' nationwide programme against the functioning of the Election Commission and its handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking to ANI here, Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib said, “We will march forward, and we will keep marching; nobody can stop us. This Gyanesh, the country's traitor! After committing betrayal, he thinks he will be saved—he will not be saved. His path to Tihar jail is fixed. Gyanesh, it's done, bro! You cannot escape. And if by mistake you try to leave the country, Youth Congress members are standing at every airport. If we spot you trying to flee the country, you will be caught right there, Gyanesh. You cannot escape. Your imprisonment is certain.”

“You have robbed 1.4 billion countrymen of their right to vote. We will not let you off. This struggle isn't just Congress's; it belongs to every citizen of this country. And until this Gyanesh is behind bars, until he is handcuffed, we will not back down. This Gyanesh will have to go to jail. This traitor, a pawn of Amit Shah and Modi, cannot escape. To keep them in power, he tried to destroy the country and its democracy. He cannot escape. Gyanesh will go to jail. We will not spare this Gyanesh,” he further added.

In Patna, Bihar, police used water cannons to disperse Congress workers protesting against Gyanesh Kumar and demanding his resignation.