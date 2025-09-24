Singapore: One in six job posts mentions AI skills

Singapore had the largest share of artificial intelligence (AI) mentions in job advertisements worldwide in August, according to new data from job listing platform ‘Indeed’, highlighting the increasing integration of AI capabilities into the workforce.

One in every six local job advertisements mentioned AI skills, including machine learning, generative AI, and agentic AI, indicating a growing demand for digital competence across industries.

The majority of AI references were for data and analytics roles (57 per cent), followed by software development (39 per cent), scientific research (35 per cent), and industrial engineering (33 per cent),as per an Economic Times report.

This reflects Singapore's rising status as a regional tech hub, as well as the importance of the technology sector in the job market.

Beyond technology, hiring activity showed early signs of improvement. Job postings declined by 1.3 per cent in August, moderating after a greater 4.8 per cent drop in July.

While postings are 16.2 per cent lower than last year, they are still 35 per cent greater than pre-pandemic levels, with 92 per cent of occupations posting more than in February 2020.

As per an Indeed official, despite three years of declining postings, Singapore's job market remains resilient.