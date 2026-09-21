Sikkim introduces AI-based learning programme across 71 govt schools

The Sikkim government has introduced an artificial intelligence-powered learning programme across 71 government schools in Gangtok district to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy among schoolchildren. The pilot initiative, called AI-FunZone, is being implemented by the state Education department in collaboration with EkStep Foundation.

The programme covers government schools in the Khamdong, Nandok and Martam blocks and is aimed at students of Classes 3 to 5. It provides learning support in English, Nepali and mathematics through technology-enabled and personalised practice sessions.