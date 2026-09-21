Sikkim introduces AI-based learning programme across 71 govt schools

The Sikkim government has introduced an artificial intelligence-powered learning programme across 71 government schools in Gangtok district to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy among schoolchildren. The pilot initiative, called AI-FunZone, is being implemented by the state Education department in collaboration with EkStep Foundation.
The programme covers government schools in the Khamdong, Nandok and Martam blocks and is aimed at students of Classes 3 to 5. It provides learning support in English, Nepali and mathematics through technology-enabled and personalised practice sessions.
Under the initiative, students will receive short daily practice sessions using computers or shared digital devices. The AI-based system is designed to identify individual learning difficulties and adjust subsequent exercises according to each student's level. In language learning, the system can listen to a child read and identify areas where the student faces difficulty. In mathematics, it can identify specific errors made by students and provide practice based on their learning needs.
The Education department said the technology will serve as a support tool, while teachers will continue to play a central role in the learning process. The AI-based sessions will be incorporated into the regular school timetable through a 60-minute AI-FunZone class rather than being conducted as an additional class.
A real-time dashboard has also been developed to allow teachers to monitor individual student progress and identify learning gaps. The information generated through the programme can help teachers provide additional support during regular classroom instruction.
The initiative is being implemented under a memorandum of understanding signed between the Sikkim government and EkStep Foundation in April 2026. Around 300 resource persons from the three participating blocks have already been trained as part of the programme.
The department said the programme uses computers, graphics, audio and interactive activities to encourage independent practice and remedial learning. Unlike conventional assessment methods, the sessions do not involve ranking students or comparing their performance with classmates, allowing them to practise without the pressure of examination-based evaluation.
However, the implementation also faces infrastructure-related challenges. Participating schools require computers or tablets, headsets and reliable high-speed internet connectivity. The department has acknowledged that some standalone primary and junior high schools currently face shortages of such digital infrastructure.
The rollout marks an effort by Sikkim to use AI-supported learning tools at the foundational stage, while keeping teachers at the centre of classroom instruction. The programme is expected to help schools identify learning gaps more systematically and provide students with additional opportunities for personalised practice.