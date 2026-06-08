Sikkim launches skill development programme for administrative staff

Gangtok, Jun 8 (PTI): To strengthen administrative efficiency and professional competence, the Sikkim government's Education department has launched a year-long skill development programme for its ad hoc administrative staff across the state, an official statement said on Monday.
It said that the programme, titled 'Intensive Intentional Learning' (IIL), has been conceptualised by the Students' Welfare Board under the leadership of chairperson Sonam Chopel, along with board members Kunzang Choeki, Dr S Mukhia and Naresh Chettri.
Officials said the initiative seeks to equip young employees with practical workplace and digital skills required in a rapidly evolving administrative environment.
Unlike conventional training workshops, the programme will run throughout the year and focus on hands-on learning through live demonstrations, peer-to-peer engagement, guided practice and real-time office assignments, it said.
The statement further said that the training will be conducted by the Sikkim Professional Management Forum (SPMF), which has experience in conducting skill development and digital literacy programmes for young learners and professionals.
According to the statement, participants will receive training in office documentation, communication, file management, workplace efficiency, Microsoft Office applications, Google Workspace tools and emerging artificial intelligence platforms increasingly being adopted in modern workplaces.
It said that the initiative has received support from Chief Secretary R Telang and Education Secretary Tashi Chopel, who have backed the programme as part of broader efforts to strengthen institutional capacity within the department.
The statement said the programme could serve as a model for other government departments seeking to enhance workforce productivity through continuous learning and professional development.
Beyond improving day-to-day office functioning, the initiative is also expected to prepare young administrative personnel for future opportunities, including fellowships, higher studies, leadership positions and specialised professional roles, it said.
The statement said that the programme reflects a growing emphasis on investing in human resources as a key component of governance reforms, with the long-term goal of building a more efficient, digitally skilled and responsive administration in Sikkim.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.