Sikkim Chief Minister launches 'CM-SAATHI' initiative to provide free JEE-NEET coaching

The chief minister said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that no student is denied opportunities because of financial constraints.

"CM-SAATHI will provide free, world-class coaching and academic support for JEE and NEET aspirants and ensure that quality coaching reaches the homes and schools of our students, regardless of their financial background," Tamang said on Thursday after launching the CM-SAATHI initiative.

The programme is expected to benefit more than 2,000 students from over 40 government and private schools across Sikkim. The initiative will also strengthen the capabilities of science and mathematics teachers through collaboration with IIT Kanpur.