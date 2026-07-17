Sikkim Chief Minister launches 'CM-SAATHI' initiative to provide free JEE-NEET coaching

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang launched 'CM-SAATHI', a major education initiative aimed at providing free, high-quality coaching and academic support to students preparing for national-level entrance examinations such as JEE and NEET.
Developed in collaboration with the Government of India's SATHEE initiative, the programme will offer expert video lectures, study materials, mock tests, practice questions, doubt-solving support and technology-enabled learning to students across Sikkim, an official release said on Friday.
The chief minister said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that no student is denied opportunities because of financial constraints.
"CM-SAATHI will provide free, world-class coaching and academic support for JEE and NEET aspirants and ensure that quality coaching reaches the homes and schools of our students, regardless of their financial background," Tamang said on Thursday after launching the CM-SAATHI initiative.
The programme is expected to benefit more than 2,000 students from over 40 government and private schools across Sikkim. The initiative will also strengthen the capabilities of science and mathematics teachers through collaboration with IIT Kanpur.
Tamang said he has requested the Ministry of Education to explore extending similar support to other competitive examinations, including CUET, CLAT, NDA and UPSC Foundation programmes, so that students from diverse academic streams can benefit.
"CM-SAATHI is more than a programme; it is an investment in the aspirations of our youth and the bright future of Sikkim," he said.
The chief minister urged students to "dream big, remain disciplined, and make the most of this opportunity.
He also called upon principals, teachers and parents to actively guide and motivate students as they prepare for higher education and competitive examinations.
The chief minister thanked the Ministry of Education, Government of India, IIT Kanpur, the SATHEE team and officials of the state Education Department for their support in implementing the initiative.
State officials said CM-SAATHI is expected to significantly expand access to quality competitive-exam preparation in Sikkim and help nurture a new generation of doctors, engineers, scientists, innovators and leaders.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.