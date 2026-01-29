Union Budget 2026–27 should benefit middle class and women, say Telangana homemakers
Hyderabad: Ahead of the Union Budget 2026-2027, homemakers in Hyderabad expressed their hopes that the government would ease the financial burden on middle-class families and address women's economic concerns, highlighting the rising living costs and hoping for relief through government measures.
Speaking about their present financial situation, the women said they have high hopes for this year's budget and urged the Centre to focus on easing the burden of everyday household expenses. They specifically called for price reductions for essential commodities such as pulses, cooking oil and cooking gas.
They also appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take women's interests into account while framing the budget, saying that steps to support household budgets and women's economic security would provide much-needed relief to middle-class families.
Speaking with ANI, Indhira, a housewife, expressed concern about rising LPG prices and called for reductions in the Union Budget 2026-27, including tax cuts for salaried employees, technological advancements to enhance women's safety on the railways, and lower health insurance premiums. She expressed her hope for better opportunities for artists to become entrepreneurs.
"For domestic usage, the price of the LPG should be reduced. In the 3% salaries employees, if there is a tax waiver, the disposable income can be used for investment and will help the economy. The govt is doing a fab job at Railway infra and routes; however, from a safety point of view, there should be AI-enabled cameras in trains and stations for women's safety. It will help the elderly, also. Waiting rooms and toilets should be cleaned. A reduction in insurance premiums will create some disposable income for the family. I would request that the Union allocate more budget and schemes for the artists, to help us housewives also turn into entrepreneurs," she said.
Meanwhile, Jyotsana hopes for the Union Budget to be favourable for the middle class expecting reductions in taxes.
"I expect it to be in favour of the middle class. Taxes should be levied. The soaring oil prices should also be curbed. CGST rates should be reduced to support the middle class," she said.
Another homemaker, Radhika, said that she expects the budget to support both the middle class and women.
"Prices for the everyday products should be reduced. The middle class faces challenges with daily expenses, which should be addressed. The budget should be made keeping women's needs in mind," she stated.
Earlier on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu, in her ceremonial Address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the commencement of the Budget Session, outlined the Government's overarching vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and highlighted the Government's sustained focus on strengthening the public healthcare system and improving health outcomes for all citizens.
Meanwhile, the Economic Survey of India will be presented today (January 29), followed by the Union Budget 2026-27, to be presented on February 1.
The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), as well as an outlook for the next fiscal.
The session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.
