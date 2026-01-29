Union Budget 2026–27 should benefit middle class and women, say Telangana homemakers

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Union Budget 2026-2027, homemakers in Hyderabad expressed their hopes that the government would ease the financial burden on middle-class families and address women's economic concerns, highlighting the rising living costs and hoping for relief through government measures.



Speaking about their present financial situation, the women said they have high hopes for this year's budget and urged the Centre to focus on easing the burden of everyday household expenses. They specifically called for price reductions for essential commodities such as pulses, cooking oil and cooking gas.



They also appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take women's interests into account while framing the budget, saying that steps to support household budgets and women's economic security would provide much-needed relief to middle-class families.