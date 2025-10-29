Sharp rise in students dropout rate in Tamil Nadu schools

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has recorded a sharp increase in school dropout rates across three levels— primary (Classes 1–5), upper primary (6–8) and secondary (9–10) — in 2024–25, according to the latest Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) data released by the Union Ministry of Education on Tuesday.

In primary and upper primary levels, the dropout rate rose from 0% for both to 2.7% and 2.8% in 2024-25 respectively— the highest in the last five years since 2020–21.

At the secondary level, it has increased from 7.7% in 2023–24 to 8.5% in 2024–25.

For a state that has long maintained some of the lowest dropout rates in the country, the latest figures have raised concerns and confusion among educators.