SFI says principal posted abusive comment against student in YouTube, holds protest in TN

TIRUNELVELI: Members of the SFI staged a protest in front of a government college for women on Wednesday, demanding the removal of the principal-in-charge for allegedly verbally abusing a student, who had lodged a complaint against a faculty member and talking about it to a YouTube channel.

The protest was led by district president J Suresh. According to Suresh, some girls had complained about an assistant professor not taking classes regularly.

“Instead of initiating action, the principal-in-charge allegedly supported the faculty member. Later, the complainant students were allegedly abused by the professor and threatened that they would not be allowed to pass examinations. Despite complaints being submitted to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), the joint director of collegiate education, and the Chief Minister’s Cell, no action was taken, and the principal continued to back the faculty member,” the protestors said.