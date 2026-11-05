UGC equity rules: Centre proposes fresh review

New Delhi: The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it is setting up a special committee to re-examine the UGC’s 2026 regulations on promoting equity in higher education institutions, whose implementation was stayed by the court in January.



Solicitor General (SGI) Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant that the government was looking at ways to address students’ concerns and ensure that no group feels excluded, threatened or apprehensive under the framework.



The CJI said the exercise must safeguard the interests of all students and emphasised that the concerns and well-being of the younger generation should remain central.