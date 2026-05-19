Writers relying on AI shouldn’t be writers, says Seth Rogen

Cannes [France], May 19 (ANI): Seth Rogen has strongly criticised the use of artificial intelligence in screenwriting, saying those who rely on AI tools "shouldn't be a writer."

During the Cannes Film Festival while promoting the animated film 'Tangles', the actor-filmmaker shared his concerns about the growing use of AI in creative industries.

"I don't understand what it's supposed to do," Rogen, said, adding, "Every time I see a video on Instagram that's like 'Hollywood is cooked,' what follows is like the most stupid dog s--- I've ever seen in my life," as quoted by Deadline.

Rogen argued that screenwriters using AI to assist with scripts are avoiding the essential creative process.

"A screenwriter using the technology to assist in the process is 'not writing,'" he said, adding, "If your instinct is to use AI and not go through that process, you shouldn't be a writer. 'Cause then you're not writing."

He added, "Go do something else," as quoted by Deadline.

Rogen was joined by his wife Lauren Miller Rogen and writer Sarah Leavitt during a scheduled interview at the 2026 edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Leavitt's 2010 memoir 'Tangles: A Story about Alzheimer's, My Mother and Me' inspired the upcoming animated adaptation 'Tangles', which is produced by the Rogens.

The actor, known for writing several successful comedies, also rejected the idea that AI could improve his own work process.

"I think the idea of a tool that makes me write less is not appealing to me," Rogen said, adding, "I like writing."

Leavitt, who also works as a creative writing professor, echoed his views on the importance of the creative journey.

"We like to say to our students, 'One of the things AI can't do is go through the creative process,'" she said, adding, "You're not just creating a product that's done, you're going through the process of figuring it out."

Referencing the long development of 'Tangles', she added with a laugh, "which we did for 10 years!"

Lauren Miller Rogen also questioned whether artificial intelligence could ever replicate deeply personal human experiences.

"It's only what's fed into it," she said of the technology, adding, "And I don't know how you could ever feed in what we went through."

The couple have spoken publicly for years about their connection to Alzheimer's disease. Lauren's mother, Adele, was diagnosed with genetic early-onset Alzheimer's at age 55, inspiring the pair to create the 2025 documentary 'Taking Care'.

They also founded Hilarity for Charity in 2012 to support Alzheimer's awareness and fundraising efforts.

Rogen noted that 'Tangles' deliberately embraces traditional animation techniques instead of modern AI-driven processes.

"Tangles is 'hand-drawn animation,'" he said, adding, "Every frame has a human touch to it, which is great."

Directed by Leah Nelson, 'Tangles' features a voice cast including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Pamela Adlon, Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Silverman, Abbi Jacobson, Samira Wiley, Wanda Sykes, Adam Shapiro and Bowen Yang.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14.

(ANI)