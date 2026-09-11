BJP MLA Payal Shankar flags student fee dues in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Payal Shankar on Friday criticised the Telangana government for failing to address public concerns during the ongoing assembly session, highlighting massive backlogs in student fee reimbursements and widespread land disputes.



Speaking to ANI, Shankar charged that both the Congress and BRS regimes have left citizens struggling, pointing out that approximately five million people across the state are grappling with unresolved issues tied to their private and agricultural lands.

He said, "The Telangana Assembly is in session, yet the serious issues affecting the people are not being properly discussed. Under both the BRS and Congress governments, the people of Telangana have continued to suffer. Around 50 lakh people are facing problems related to their private and agricultural land.”



Shankar further asserted that the opposition continues to press these issues on the floor of the house, but the government consistently dodges accountability and fails to provide answers.

“Nearly Rs 15,000 crore in fee reimbursement remains pending, leaving thousands of students struggling. Some have been forced to discontinue their studies, while others are unable to receive their certificates even after completing their education. The BJP is continuously raising these issues in the Assembly, but the government is failing to provide proper answers," Payal Shankar added.