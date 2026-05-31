K Kavitha’s TRS inducts senior journalist Akash Kolluru

Hyderabad: In a major boost to its media and strategic communication wing, a seasoned journalist, Akash Kolluru from Telangana, has officially joined the Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS).



He was formally welcomed into the party fold by TRS Chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha, in the presence of senior journalists Ismail, Loka Ravi Chander, Mahender Reddy, and other key party personnel.



Remarkably achieving national prominence before the age of 30, the journalist brings a rare combination of youthful energy, editorial nuance, and deep strategic communication expertise to the party.